The match between Nice and Lens on the first weekend of the French Ligue 1 season will be played behind closed doors despite earlier hopes a crowd would be allowed into the Allianz Rivieria, the southern club's president said on Wednesday.

The promoted outfit are set to travel to Nice on August 23.

The French government announced this week that the cap of 5,000 people at public gatherings such as sports events would be maintained until October 30.

