Fine weather is being forecast in the coming hours, including Christmas Day, according to the Meteorological Office.

Tourists and locals alike can look forward to exploring the islands’ outdoor Christmas markets, and enjoying a mild Christmas in Malta, without any bad weather raining on their parade, the Met Office said in a statement.

Christmas Eve was expected to be characterised by strong Force 6 winds blowing from a northwest direction, which are expected to gradually die down, allowing for a calmer Christmas Day.

The strong Force 6 northwest wind will become a rather strong Force 5 wind on Christmas Day, becoming a light to moderate northeast wind on the following day.

Sun seekers can look forward to spending the most wonderful time of the year basking in Malta’s winter sunshine, as all indicates that the weather on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day will be mainly sunny and dry.

While Christmas morning is expected to be rather cloudy, the clouds will gradually break as the day progresses, making for a partly cloudy 25th of December.

During the coming days, temperatures are not expected to exceed 18°C, which is due to be reached on Christmas Day, dropping to 12°C by the end of the day. No drastic changes in temperatures are forecast for Christmas Eve or Boxing Day as temperatures will vary between a maximum of 17°C and a minimum of 12°C.