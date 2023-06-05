Nicholas Carabott won the QCSC Trap Competition which was held at the Qormi Clay Shooting Club on Sunday.

This competition was organised on 50 targets qualifying and eventually, the final. After Carabott, Johan Xuereb took second place, while Jean Pierre Coleiro finished in third place.

The six finalists shot at another round of 25 targets from a single shot.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...