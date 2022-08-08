The house where Nicholas Monsarrat penned The Kappillan of Malta will retain its protection status following a decision by the planning tribunal to turn down an appeal.

The Planning Authority on Monday said the former Gozitan residence of the renowned British novelist will remain as a protected Grade 2 scheduled building after the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal turned down an appeal lodged by third parties for its protection status to be removed.

The EPRT instead confirmed the PA’s original decision for scheduling.

The property in San Lawrenz, Gozo, is made up of two similar vernacular dwellings, each built around a front courtyard. Although the two-storey property has undergone rehabilitation work, the built fabric of both structures remains intact.

The property enjoys an extensive mature garden at the back, underground cisterns and also the traditional Maltese roofing system composed of stone slabs, timber beams and arches.