Seventeen-year-old Nicholas Muscat continued Team Malta’s impressive run at this year’s European Youth Championships (EYC 2022) after winning a bronze medal in the All Events category.

The All Events category is an amalgamated category where all bowlers’ series across all categories – singles, doubles, and team – are aggregated together.

Muscat scored the third highest total out of Europe’s top bowlers across these entire championships’ three main categories as he averaged 215.5 over 18 games.

This is the first time a male Maltese adolescent has won an individual medal at the illustrious European Youth Championships.

The first time Malta secured a medal in this competition as a team also came in this year’s championships as the boys’ selection also won a bronze medal.

