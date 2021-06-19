Local singer and songwriter Nick Morales has released a brand new single dedicated to World Refugee Day on June 20.

His latest track “Sea People” is the third song released this year, and is inspired by those people searching for a better life, usually by risking everything to arrive to that destination.

He said that ‘Sea People’ first began to be mentioned locally in 2005 and 2006 when the media started reporting the arrival of boats filled with immigrants from neighbouring Libya.

“In public opinion, the problem/threat these boat people posed to our small and already populated land mass by far outweighed their humanity from the start," he said.

"If we had to look at ourselves in the mirror, the ugly truth is that if we cared not for the ones that arrived, how much less we cared for those who never made it, it is arguably the most tragic loss of human life recurred of our time."

On all this, Nick sits on the fence of exception, being no stranger to human rights activism and having crossed the proverbial line in the sand many a time getting to know immigrants and their stories.

This acoustic track, with its calming ebbs and flows, carries the listener through these motions, in a tone so unassuming, one might not have realised the gravity of the song’s motif, not even recognising the African percussive as they break the rhythm, playfully beating out their heart-breaking plea, until the visuals are added.

An altogether explorative and deeply moving piece, that will surely stand out as many of people’s favourite from among Morales recent creative releases.

'Sea People' is available on online streaming platforms and the video will be launched on Sunday June 20.

Follow Nick Morales on https://www.facebook.com/cassette.tape.free and https://www.instagram.com/nick_cassette/