Paramount Global has today announced the third edition of the Nickelodeon experiential tourism franchise, Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt Malta, to take place in Valletta on May 27 and 28, 2023.

Promoted across Nickelodeon’s European network, the Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt will offer a series of brand-new activities for 2023 – from SpongeBob SquarePants and PAW Patrol, to Transformers and Baby Shark. A Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt map will act as a guide for kids to experience a series of character-themed zones across multiple locations in the heart of Valletta, creating memories and collecting mementos along the way.

Activities in Valletta will include a Transformers Zone starring a life-size Bumble Bee Transformer, a Nickelodeon Dance Party at Pjazza Teatru Rjal featuring some of Nickelodeon’s biggest animated stars, a PAW Patrol Zone in Jean De Valette Square including Malta’s real-life first responders from the Police and Fire Departments, and a SpongeBob SquarePants Zone where families will be able to experience the world’s most famous sea-sponge like never before. Across all the zones, kids and families will be able to enjoy exclusive giveaways, interactive augmented reality photo experiences and character meet and greets. On both Saturday and Sunday, spectacular must-see Nickelodeon Parades will close each day’s activity, starting from Republic Street and finishing in Triton Square.

Lee Sears, Executive Vice President and General Manager, International Digital and Ad Sales at Paramount commented: “Bringing our global hit franchises to life for our fans is a key priority for us at Paramount, and Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt is an exciting way to bring our Nickelodeon world to kids and families visiting Malta and help them discover all the opportunities that the island has to offer to them.”

All activities included in the Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt will be free entry, with no registration or ticket required to access.