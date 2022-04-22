Popular cartoon characters will roam the streets of Valletta as the Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt returns to Malta between May 28 and 29.

The first Malta edition of the treasure hunt, a collaboration between the tourism ministry and Paramount, was held in 2019.

Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia announced the return of the event on Friday morning at a press conference at Spazju Kreattiv.

Gulia said the activities formed part of the tourism strategy for the coming 10 years, and are aimed at attracting children visiting the island. They are also an opportunity for Maltese children to meet their favourite cartoon characters.

Among these characters are SpongeBob SquarePants from the popular animated series and pink starfish friend Patrick. A life-size structure of SpongeBob’s fast food restaurant Krusty Krab will be set up together with a Slime Zone.

A Nickelodeon stage will be erected in Triton Square and more details will be given in the coming days for those wanting to register to participate in the activities.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said this event would continue to build on the positive start to the year in tourism.

He said the first three months of the year had seen the sector recover and he hoped the Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt would bolster the efforts being made towards a successful summer season.

Bartolo said this activity was part of the diversified tourism strategy, which will include new niches such as the religious one and an innovative sport niche for cyclists, details of which, he said, would be given in the coming weeks.

Russell Samuel, vice-president of creative planning services at Viacom Velocity said the activities would offer a unique experience to families through a variety of activities in different zones being set up.