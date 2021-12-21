The Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals was held between December 11 and 18 at the Bahrain International Circuit. The Grand Finals is where the championship winners of 66 nations meet and Nicky Gauci represented Malta.

A total of 378 participants competed in various categories.

Gauci took part in the Senior Max category with 72 participants. In the first days, the seven training sessions proved vital for setting up the kart and for Gauci to familiarise himself with the track. He also registered one of the fastest lap times recorded in his category during these sessions.

Gauci finished in position 33 out of 72 drivers at the end of the three heats, securing his place in the Pre-Finals.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta