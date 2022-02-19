One of the longest-standing records in the history books of Maltese athletics has been broken by youngster Nicolai Bonello on Saturday morning.

Competing in the pole vault, the 16-year-old performed a superlative jump to clear 4.35m during this morning’s Winter Championships organised by Athletics Malta.

The previous record, which stood at 4.25m and was set by Stefan Mohnani, predates Bonello’s birth date and was achieved back in June 2000.

