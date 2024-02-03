Young pole vaulter Nicolai Bonello reached new heights during Saturday’s athletics meeting at the Matthew Micallef St John track at Marsa.

Bonello was in hot form as he managed to better his national record three times to secure victory in the event.

The La Salle Athletics Club athlete managed to clear 4.51 metres to set a new national record – one centimetre higher than his own previous best of 4.50m that he set last year.

However, Bonello was not finished yet and he decided to lift the bar to 4.56 metres. He managed to clear that height on his first attempt for his second national mark of the day.

