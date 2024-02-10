Nicolai Bonello defied the strong winds at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Track at Marsa to better his national standards for a second successive week during a meet on Saturday.

The La Salle AC athlete went into Saturday’s meeting on a high after last weekend he managed to better the national record in the pole vault event no less than three times to set a new standard of 4.61 metres.

Competing in very difficult weather conditions, with gusts of wind hitting the Marsa track, the young pole vaulter managed to improve his national record when leaping to 4.62 metres.

However, Bonello was not happy and went on to attempt 4.65 metres, a mark that he had tried to clear last week but failed.

