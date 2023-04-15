Nicolai Bonello continued to rewrite the record books in the pole vault category when the young athlete set his second national mark in the competition during Saturday’s Challenge Meeting at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics track at Marsa.

Two weeks ago, Bonello had managed to set a new national best when he managed to leap to a 4.40 metres jump, bettering his own previous national best of 4.35 by five metres.

On Saturday, the young Maltese athlete continued to improve himself when this time he managed a leap of 4.45 metres.

