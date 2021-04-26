Local singer-songwriter Nicole Borg has released her debut single.

Freedom is the result of several months of work together with local established and talented artists, that include Luke Grech and Ryan Paul Abela among others.

Borg was first encouraged by her best friend to work on an original song, and when she plucked up the courage, she approached Siobhan Vassallo with whom she has been sharing her music journey for several years, especially through their band The Velveteens.

Vassallo eventually wrote the song’s music and penned the lyrics together with Borg and her best friend, Rachel Cassar.

The lyrics are about a personal experience Borg went through in which she explains how she felt that she was not good enough in the eyes of someone she cared about. The song speaks about the courage it takes to find oneself after coming out of such a tough situation and to pick up the pieces without seeking anyone else’s validation.

Following the creation of the demo in late 2020, Borg approached local musician Luke Grech, guitarist of Relikc and also owner of Cornerhouse Studios. He assisted with the production, mixing and mastering of the single while also engaging several other local musicians while creating the backing track. This included Ryan Paul Abela and Jean Luc Camilleri.

Brian Dimech also joined the project in the song's recording stages to contribute as part of the backing vocals, together with Cassar.

The music video was filmed and edited by Jonathan Brincat and Luke Borg.

“I am truly thrilled to have managed to get to the point of releasing my single to the world. It’s a moment I have been dreaming of for a very long time, and I am glad I finally plucked up the courage to do so. I hope that this song is relatable to as many people as possible, and that the public enjoys listening to it as much as I enjoyed working on it,” Borg said.

In the coming weeks, the single will also be available on several online platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more.

The music video of Freedom can be found on Facebook or Youtube. More information here.