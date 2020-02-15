Malta women international Nicole Sciberras will be playing a part in the semi-finals of the prestigious Viareggio Tournament after Juventus Women Primavera defeated Roma Women 1-0 in their final group game, on Saturday.

Sciberras, who plays as a fullback, was deployed in the final stages of the game as Juventus were looking to retain their one-goal lead following Alice Berti's goal in the second-half.

Heading into this game, Alessandro Spugna-led Juventus needed a win to qualify after losing to Inter 2-1 in their previous group game, last Thursday. On Tuesday, they defeated Empoli 1-0 in their opening game.

Malta's Sciberras sat out for the Empoli game before playing 75 minutes against the Nerazzure.

Juventus will now face Fiorentina in the semi-finals, next Monday. Meanwhile, Roma and Genoa will face off in the other semis.

Last season, the Bianconere won the first edition of the women's tournament by beating Sassuolo 4-0.

The Viareggio Tournament is considered as one of the most important events at youth level. In fact, this year's edition of the men's teams will be held for the 72nd year while this is the second time that the Viareggio Cup is being held for women's teams as well.