Nicole Sciberras and her Tavagnacco side secured a crucial Serie B Femminile win after beating fellow promotion challengers Brescia 2-1, on Sunday afternoon.
The Malta women’s international came on in the second half for Tavagnacco when the score was 1-1. Tavagnacco had opened the score twenty minutes from time but Brescia managed to level terms moments later.
