The Cypriot capital of Nicosia is a city that is coming of age.

The opening of a world-class art gallery, the mushrooming of new restaurants and retail outlets, together with urban regeneration projects are transforming the city into a must-see Mediterranean city-break destination.

Overlooked by many visitors who often condense it into a day-tour break from beachside resorts, Nicosia – or Lefkosia – offers vibrant street life at the crossroads of political division and a rich history.

Most of the city’s attractions are enclosed within the 16th-century bastions of “the old town”, known as the Venetian Walls.

It’s within this small, Valletta-sized area, that you’ll find the Cyprus Museum – home to a gorgeous archaeological collection – and the new Leventis Gallery boasting a collection of works including Renoir and Monet among others.

The Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre is a contemporary art gallery housed in the city’s former power station.

In the old town, while away the time and wander through the Laiki Geitonia neighbourhood, where narrow cobbled streets are lined with cafés and small boutique art studios.

Or, climb the Shacolas Tower for views stretching across the “Green Line” (the UN buffer zone) which has divided Cyprus since Turkish occupation first began in1974 and make Nicosia the world’s last divided capital.

An easy day in Nicosia

Start the day with a cup of dense Cypriot coffee at one of the sun-drenched cafés around gothic Phaneromeni church in the heart of the old town.

This truly is the Cypriot way to start the day, and the cafés are filled with locals who sit under the shade of trees, playing cards.

Cypriot coffee is brewed in small, long handled pots, called mbrikia and if you’ve ever had Turkish coffee you’re not far off the mark.

Then, a walk along Ermou Street, where the Venetian facades of townhouses are finally being restored to their former glory, after being left to ruin following the Turkish invasion of the 1970s – (think Valletta regeneration in the build-up to V18, and you get the idea).

Lunch is served from the menu of seasonal Greek and Cypriot classics of the souvlaki restaurants dotted around the Old Town.

Halloumi is probably Cyprus’ most famous product – produced by combining a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk, before being set with rennet. It is normally served grilled.

The traditional fare comes as a selection of skewered meats served with tzatziki and pita bread – familiar to anyone who has ever had a kebab, but like with most dishes, the real deal is a completely different experience altogether.

Nicosia’s old town

How to travel to Cyprus

Emirates is the airline of choice when flying to Cyprus from Malta, and it operates daily flights on a Boeing 777 to Cyprus’ Larnaca Airport, just a short 40-minute taxi ride from Nicosia. The flight is also an essential part of the airline’s international offering as it allows a connecting flight to Dubai, and then to the rest of the world.

Larnaca

The airline offers flights to Cyprus in both economy, and business class travel options.

If you’re a business traveller then you’ll be set with one of the 42 roomy, comfortable sleeperette seats. Seat rows are pitched at 1.6metres apart, recline to a 1.9-metre-long lie flat bed, an electronically-operated footrest and lumbar support, and adjustable headrest. At the back of the seat in front of you, enjoy a 58cm HD screen offering a selection of the latest films, television shows and documentaries.

Emirates Business class offers gourmet, regionally inspired multi-course menus prepared by the airline’s master chefs as well as complimentary champagne, premium spirits and an extensive selection of complimentary drinks served throughout the flight.

Vibrant street life at the crossroads of political division and a rich history

Wine lists are developed based on the route, featuring exclusive red and white wines and ports from across the airline’s route network.

Your meal is served on Royal Doulton bone china, linen napkins and tablecloths.

ICE service on board the Emirates Business Class Boeing 777

The multi-course meal is followed by individual servings of coffees and liqueurs.

If you’re travelling Economy, then you’ll be given one of the plane’s specially designed and contoured seats which are pitched up to 83 centimetres apart and recline to over 15 centimetres. Each seat comes with 33 centimetre back-mounted LCD screen kitted out with the latest films and more. Emirates’ renowned Inflight Entertainment program – ice - has received the Skytrax “Best Entertainment System in the World” award for the 14th time in a row. It offers over 4,500 channels to choose from including on-demand entertainment, movies, TV programmes, music and podcast channels, video games as well as eight channels of live TV including major sports events.

Emirates provides free Wi-Fi on board which comes in either 20mb or two hours of free text messaging on WhatsApp, iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Viber or WeChat.

Emirates Skywards members in First Class and Business Class can enjoy unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi and discounted plans in Economy Class.

The level of service provided by the multi-lingual cabin crew is of the highest quality, as one expects from one of the world’s leading international airlines, ensuring that passengers are well looked after and enjoy their Emirates flight experience.

Emirates Economy Class - B777

Where to stay

Located within walking distance of Nicosia city centre and close to many of the capital’s attractions, the Landmark Hotel in Nicosia offers the perfect base whether you’re visiting on business or for pleasure.

Suites range from the 49-square-metre ‘junior’ to the 190-square-metre ‘presidential’.

Even the more modest 25-square-metre guest rooms offer private work desks and high speed internet access, while executive rooms are somewhat more spacious and come with special touches like fluffy bathrobes and slippers.

Located close to the business district, the Landmark was made for meetings. You can manage your business easily and efficiently with the hotel’s 24/7 fully-equipped business centre, and the hotel offers a selection of 15 conference and meeting rooms.

It is also fun for the whole family. The hotel has both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, offering group classes including aerobics, aqua aerobics, yoga, step, and dancing classes.

Sauna, jacuzzi and spa treatments are all on offer, as well as a fully kitted-out gym.