With nearly 200 participants from all around the world, XTERRA Malta ended the somewhat subdued European season of racing at Golden Bay last weekend.

Top international professional athletes competed for €7,500 prize money while the age group amateurs fought for their qualifying place in the World Championships, to be held on December 3 and 4 in Maui, Hawaii.

The outright and male winner was Jens Emil Nielsen from Denmark, with a winning time of two hours 25min, followed by Sebastien Carabin from Belgium and Geert Lauryssen from Belgium.

The ladies' winner was Morgane Riou from France, in 2hr 51min, followed by Solenne Billouin from France and Maud Golsteyn from the Netherlands.

Malta’s Lara Buttigieg notched a very creditable fourth place, showing remarkable improvement in her racing.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta