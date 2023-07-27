Second-half goals from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala gave Nigeria a stunning 3-2 win over Australia at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday to leave the co-hosts in danger of an early exit.

In front of 49,156 screaming and chanting Australian fans in Brisbane, the Matildas missed a golden chance to reach the last 16 and instead now face a must-win final group game against Canada.

Nigeria top Group B and play Ireland, who are out of contention for the knockout stages, in their last group match.

