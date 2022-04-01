The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said national coach Augustine Eguavoen and his assistants have stepped down after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The NFF said in a statement late Thursday the coaching staff had resigned “with immediate effect”.
On Tuesday, Ghana pipped Nigeria on the away goals’ rule to advance to the World Cup finals, which kick off in November.
