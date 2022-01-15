Nigeria cruised into the Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase with a game to spare on Saturday after sweeping Sudan aside 3-1 to make it two wins from two in Group D.

Samuel Chukwueze struck in the third minute in Garoua and Taiwo Awoniyi doubled the lead by scoring his first Nigeria goal on the stroke of half-time.

Moses Simon added a third right at the start of the second half, with Walieldin Khidir converting a consolation spot-kick for Sudan.

Nigeria top the section with six points ahead of their final group game against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday. Sudan have one point and must beat record seven-time champions Egypt to potentially advance.

