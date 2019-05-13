Nigeria became the first qualifiers for the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations when they beat Guinea 1-0 in Alexandria on Wednesday with Kenneth Omeruo scoring the only goal.

Centre-back Omeruo headed a corner into the net on 73 minutes to earn the Super Eagles a second straight Group B victory after beating Burundi by the same score four days ago.

Nigeria have a maximum six points, Madagascar and Guinea one each and Burundi are pointless in the group. The Burundians and Malagasies meet on Thursday.

Although the Super Eagles are not guaranteed to finish first, they are certain of a top-two finish and a place in the next round.

Guinea star Naby Keita started his first match since being injured playing for Liverpool at Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final last month.

He received some rough treatment and was substituted midway through the second half just before Nigeria broke the deadlock.

Samuel Kalu, who collapsed while training last Friday with severe dehydration, replaced Moses Simon deep in stoppage time.

Although the countries have made 30 appearances between them at the Cup of Nations, this was only the second time they had met, the first was a 1-1 draw in Ethiopia 43 years ago.

Both coaches had been unhappy with their first outings against debutants, as Nigeria pipped Burundi 1-0 and Guinea led and trailed in a 2-2 draw against Madagascar.

Nigeria's German coach Gernot Rohr made five changes, including dropping veteran captain John Obi Mikel with Ahmed Musa wearing the armband.