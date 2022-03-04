Nigeria on Friday named Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman in a provisional squad for their 2022 World Cup play-off against regional rivals Ghana later this month.

Nigeria take on Ghana at the 20,000–capacity Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25, with the reverse leg set for Abuja four days later.

The winners from the tie will earn one of Africa’s five tickets to the World Cup finals in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta