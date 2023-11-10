Nigeria have named a 23-man squad without injured Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze for upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Both Napoli striker Osimhen and AC Milan  winger Chukwueze were injured on international duty last month and are yet to recover.

Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen and Nice striker Terem Moffi have been invited for the qualifiers.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella, 24, was also handed his first-ever call-up.

Nigeria host Lesotho at Uyo on November 16, before playing Zimbabwe in Rwanda three days later.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

