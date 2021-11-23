Napoli’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen seems certain to miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations as he needs three months to recover from surgery to a smashed cheekbone, the Serie A leaders said on Tuesday.

Osimhen suffered multiple face fractures following a clash of heads during Napoli’s defeat at Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery on Tuesday having titanium implants placed in his cheekbone and eye socket.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta