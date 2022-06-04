Nigeria has recalled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe after missing out on a recent US tour.

The 23-year-old striker is one of several players who did not feature in the Super Eagles friendlies in the United States, but have now been selected for the Africa Cup qualifiers.

The others include skipper Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, Sadiq Umar and Shehu Abdullahi.

