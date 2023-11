Nigeria star Victor Osimhen is among 30 nominees named on Wednesday for the 2022-2023 men’s African Player of the Year award.

The prolific Napoli forward was the leading scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals and in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with 10, including four in one match.

Stars from the Morocco squad that made history in Qatar last December by becoming the first World Cup semi-finalists from Africa are also contenders.

