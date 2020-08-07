Michael Ojo, a Nigerian basketball player who previously played for Red Star Belgrade, died at the age of 27 during a training session in the Serbian capital on Friday, the club said.

“We are deeply saddened by the news”, Red Star’s spokesperson Igor Vujicin told AFP.

The club couldn’t confirm the cause of death, but local media reported that Ojo suffered a heart attack.

