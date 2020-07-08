Nigerian sweet beans are being taken off the market by the health authorities because their importation is banned.

In a statement, the Health Inspectorate Services said the importation of beans from Nigeria is banned so they must be recalled.

For further information, the public may contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on telephone number 21337333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by email mhi@gov.mt.