Nigeria forward Samuel Kalu, who collapsed during training last week due to severe dehydration, is fully fit to play in Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations game against Guinea, coach Gernot Rohr said Tuesday.

"The very good news is that Kalu did again yesterday in Cairo an MRI and it is now 100% sure that he is fit and he will be available for the game," he said.

"He already started training with the team so we are happy about that because everybody was a little bit scared when this happened."

The Bordeaux player was rushed to hospital Friday suffering from severe dehydration due to severe heat. Temperatures expected to hover between 35 and 38 Celsius (95-100.4 Fahrenheit) over the next month in Egypt.

He missed Nigeria's 1-0 win over Burundi on Saturday in the opening match in Group B in Alexandria.