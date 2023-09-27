New Zealand’s rugby players have been getting physical with each other in training as they look to keep their World Cup hopes alive against Italy, hooker Codie Taylor said on Tuesday.

Flanker Dalton Papali’i had admitted on Monday that some of the players had become “hot-headed” during some training sessions since New Zealand’s last match more than 10 days ago.

And Taylor said even young prop Tamaiti Williams had been getting stuck in.

“It’s always the same old faces, it’s usually a good sign,” Taylor told reporters from New Zealand’s training base in Lyon.

“There’s good niggle and over-the-top niggle, and I think we’ve had a bit of both at times.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com