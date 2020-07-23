The night bus service, Route N13, between St Julian’s and Valletta will resume on Friday, Malta Public Transport said.

It will be the first night service to be resumed since the service was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

N13 operates on Fridays and Saturdays, with a bus leaving in each direction every 20 minutes, making stops in Sliema, Gżira, Msida, Pietà, and Floriana.

The first bus towards Valletta leaves St Julian’s at 11.20pm and the last one departs at 2:20 am. In the opposite direction, the first bus leaves Valletta for St Julian’s at 11.10pm and the last one departs at 1.50am.

The standard Night Route fares apply: €2.50 for Tallinja Card users and €3.00 for cash tickets. Passengers purchasing cash tickets have to abide by the contactless exact-fare policy and drivers are unable to provide change.