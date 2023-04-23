An evening of art, music and other cultural events under the name Shema – A Night Enlightened by the Word will take place on May 6 between 7pm and midnight in Victoria, Gozo.

The activity will consist of various free attractions in the centre of Victoria, each related to the Catholic faith, taking the form of a notte bianca.

The name of the activity is inspired by the Jewish word Shema, the first words of a daily Jewish prayer in the Bible.

The activities vary from an exhibition which features a living experience of the Catholic faith, musical concerts, outdoor exhibitions by local artists, food for sale carrying a biblical theme and activities addressed to children.

The Animae Gospel Choir under the direction of Pamela Bezzina which will hold a concluding concert in Independence Square on the evening

At 10am on the day, in the main open space within the Diocesan Curia (the Bishop’s Palace), the public is invited for a presentation regarding archaeological findings from the synagogue of Galilei Huquq (5th century AD) and a talk about the Dead Sea Scrolls by Dennis Mizzi from the Department of Oriental Studies at the University of Malta, while at the same time, in the evening, various professional readers will be reading extracts from the Holy Scripture.

