The Zammit Tabona family, together with the management of The Xara Collection, organised the fifth edition of the dinner in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza on July 13. The dinner, held under the distinguished patronage of His Lordship Mgr Joe Galea Curmi, Auxillary Bishop of Malta, took place on the outdoor patio of the Xara Lodge.

By virtue of this event, all donations and proceeds for the evening collected went towards the refurbishment of four flats at Villa Papa Giovanni in Siġġiewi.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed delicious food paired with fine wines, while donating to a worthy cause. This year was the most successful event of the series, and an outstanding amount of €37,440 was collected, contributing to the already existing tally and totalling the amount to the sum of €153,160, from its first edition in 2017.

This year the event focused on celebration and gratitude. Celebration, that despite the odds and obstacles that were faced, guests were once again brought together to enjoy the evening. The focus of gratitude is because of all who supported to make the event a success.

Sponsors also contributed to the success of the dinner - this year, the main sponsors were PwC, F JVassallo & Associates, Seifert Systems, Tigne Point, Malta International Airport, VJ Salomone, EY, Halmann, APS Bank, Concept Stadium, Mc Colloch & Pease, Camilleri Paris Mode, Neofarma, Raico, and Gasan Foundation.

Together with the main partners, varied other companies helped out, such as Farsons and Marsovin, for sponsoring the wines, Charles Grech & Co for the water, Frutti di Mare, Macbake and Jimmy Vella for the produce, Alistair for flowers, L’Occitane for the gifts, and Ir-Russu and friends for the entertainment, as well as a number of others who donated prizes for the raffle.

During this edition, art played a large role. An art exhibition was held, depicting art from eight renowned artists – Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Wibke Seifert, Rachel Galea, Andrew Borg, Debbie Bonello, Anna Galea, Mary de Piro and Lucille Cramwell. Throughout the night, guests were invited to appreciate and also purchase the fine pieces of art. From the pieces sold, every artist donated 20 per cent of the sale, as proceeds to Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Commenting on this, director Nicola Paris said: “We are grateful to Fr Martin Micallef, Nadine Camilleri Cassano and all the team at id-Dar tal-Providenza for the patience and support that they have offered us, and for the miracles they perform every day, to all the companies that have very generously donated the prizes for the evening, and those that have offered their support for logistics, and of course the main sponsors as well as all the team from the Xara Collection, together with every one of who attended on the night, making this event possible.”