A fight between two men, after hours of partying all the way from Birzebbugia to St Julian’s, landed one of them in court and the other in hospital with grievous injuries.

Damir Milosavljevic, a 23-year old Serb living at Iklin, was taken to court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to his alleged involvement in the fight with 46-year old Brian Caruana from Hamrun that broke out at around 11 on Sunday in Triq il-Kullegg l-Antik, St Julian’s.

The court was told that an open-air party in a Birzebbuga field on Saturday had spilled over to a St Julian’s apartment on Sunday, after one of the party-goers invited a group over to his place.

After hours of partying, the argument allegedly broke out between the two men, starting on the road and continuing indoors, escalating when the Maltese man allegedly hit the Serb with a wine bottle.

The accused allegedly reacted, punching the other man who ended up grievously injured.

Milosavljevic pleaded not guilty to injuring his alleged victim, breaching the public peace as well as possession of ecstasy.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said that criminal action would also be filed against the alleged victim who was still receiving medical treatment in hospital.

When making submissions on bail, the prosecutor explained that a number of eye witnesses were to be summoned, although it was doubtful whether they could provide much “insight” into last Sunday’s events.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud sought to clarify that remark, stating that those present had hardly been fully conscious when under the “influence of drugs.”

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.