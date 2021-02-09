An American Catholic/Christian initiative for people with disability, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is taking place in Malta for the very first time on Saturday.

Night to Shine, which is loosely styled around a ‘prom night’ format and is organised annually around the time of Valentine’s Day, sees people with various disabilities, from all walks of life, coming together to celebrate their lives.

The local virtual programme, which will kick off at 6pm, will feature diverse performers who will deliver messages of hope for people living with disability. The transmission can be followed from private residences as well as the various homes for disabled persons.

The Tim Tebow Foundation is committed to serving and celebrating people with disability. Set up by US football player Tim Tebow, the foundation is increasing its outreach via four key initiatives: Night to Shine, Shine On, International Education & Resource Centres and International Special Needs Coalitions. The foundation is committed to providing life’s essentials, as well as spiritual care, for homeless and abandoned children around the world in addition to children with profound medical care needs. It is also working to fight against human trafficking in all its forms.

Night to Shine 2021 will celebrate its seventh anniversary. Last year’s event saw 721 churches across the US and 34 countries from around the world come together on one night to host the event for approximately 110,000 honoured guests through the support of 215,000 volunteers.

This year, although Night to Shine 2021 will be limited to a virtual experience due to COVID-19, the foundation remains pleased and excited at the prospect of serving and celebrating with as many people with disabilities as possible in this new and unique way.

A team of volunteers will also deliver free gift bags, on a first-come, first-served basis, to the first 150 people who register for the online event until Thursday, February 11, by noon.

Night to Shine Malta 2021 is supported by Life Network Malta. For more information, send an e-mail to nighttoshinemalta@gmail.com or call 7711 5433.