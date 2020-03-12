A night tour of the Royal Naval Hospital, Bighi, followed by a dinner, will be organised by Esplora on Friday at 8pm.

During the event, entitled ‘Paranormal Trail’, participants will watch videos of the hospital’s past and listen to the tour guide recounting stories of murders and tragic love stories connected to the place as they are led around the former’s hospital’s dark corridors.

Villa Bighi was built in 1675 to serve as the country home of Fra Giovanni Bichi, an Italian Knight of the Order of St John. On his death the villa passed from one hand to another until in 1822 the grounds were allotted to the Royal Navy.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, Bighi was a major naval hospital in Malta. During the Crimean War, World War I and World War II, the RNH Bighi contributed to the nursing and medical care of casualties, making Malta known as the ‘Nurse of the Mediterranean’.

The Paranormal Trail will be held tomorrow at 8pm at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara. It will be held in the dark, so pregnant women and people who suffer from epilepsy or heart conditions are urged to take caution. For tickets, visit https://www.showshappening.com