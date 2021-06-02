Warden Paolo Ferrelli will guide a night tour around the Msida Bastion Cemetery and Historic Garden on Saturday.

He will relate interesting stories involving duels, suicides, murders and heroism and share his knowledge on funeral and military architecture and symbols of death, besides narrating a ghost story.

Visitors will also have the chance to visit a funerary practice display.

The cemetery will be candlelit and it is advisable that visitors get a small torch with them.

The tour will start at 9pm, and it will take approximately one-and-a-half hours. In order to guarantee the best and more individual attention to visitors, a maximum of 20 adults will be accepted (on a first come, first served basis upon mandatory booking).

The ticket price (€5) includes the entrance fee, the guided tour and light refreshments.

COVID-19 safety regulations will be adhered to.

The night tour will also be held on June 12 and 19. For bookings or enquires, e-mail wardengor@gmail.com.