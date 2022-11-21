Qatari media laid into a “weak” performance by the national team on Monday after the hosts’ much-heralded World Cup debut ended in a tame 2-0 defeat by Ecuador.

Any buzz from the opening ceremony soon fell flat as Qatar shipped two goals in the first half, with thousands of fans leaving Al Bayt Stadium well before the game had finished.

While Qatar’s press praised the opening ceremony, which included US actor Morgan Freeman and a severely disabled Qatari man, they were critical of coach Felix Sanchez’s team

