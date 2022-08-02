Motorists travelling on the Mrieħel bypass at nighttime can expect major diversions in the coming days.

Traffic heading in both directions will be impacted by the diversions, which will be in place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night between 9pm and 5.30am.

The varied routes will see northbound traffic heading from Mrieħel to Attard and Balzan diverted onto southbound lanes. Traffic heading in the opposite direction will be re-routed through Mdina Road.

Motorists using the bypass during the day will not be impacted, as the bypass will reopen as usual during daytime hours.

The diversions are being put in place as part of works to develop an underpass in the area, allowing bypass traffic to flow without halting at a junction.

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia has said he expects the underpass to be opened to traffic by the end of this summer.