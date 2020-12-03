A Nike advert highlighting racism and bullying in Japan has caused a stir on social media, with some users even calling for a boycott of the company.

Nike, which sponsors biracial Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, released the two-minute commercial on Monday and it has since racked up more than 14 million views on Twitter.

The Japanese-language clip, titled “Keep Moving: Yourself, the Future”, shows three teenage girls of mixed or non-Japanese heritage being bullied at school before finding confidence through their football prowess.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta