US sportswear giant Nike said Monday it had terminated its endorsement deal with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of rape.

Greenwood was released on bail last week after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

The 20-year-old had been arrested after images and videos were posted online and, while in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

United have suspended Greenwood from playing or training with the club until further notice.

