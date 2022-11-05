Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving on Friday amid the anti-Semitism firestorm sparked by the Brooklyn Nets star.

The move by the apparel giant comes a day after the Nets suspended Irving for at least five games citing Irving’s “failure to disavow anti-Semitism” either on social media or in meetings with reporters.

Hours after the suspension was issued, Irving did offer an apology on Instagram, but Nike distanced itself from him on Friday anyway, saying it would not launch the Kyrie 8 shoe that was expected to become available this month.

Click here for full story.