Exiles have named Niki Lanzon as their new first-team coach.

The former Neptunes and Malta stalwart replaces Simon Vassallo who was not retained as the first-team coach.

“Exiles Welbee’s are proud to confirm Niki Lanzon our Senior Coach for the men’s team with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“Niki needs no introduction to Maltese waterpolo having captained Neptunes and the Malta National Team for a long period of time.

“In fact Niki boasts 10 Summer League Championship wins with Neptunes and a National Team career that spans 19 years from 1997 to 2016.

