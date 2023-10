Ultramarathon runner Niki Micallef completed a fantastic two-day endurance race in the United States to set a new record of 321.9km (200 miles).

The backyard ultra format is a last person standing challenge with a 6.7km run – known as a yard – beginning at the top of the hour, every hour.

If an athlete manages to complete a single yard inside 60 minutes, they get to run again whereas those who complete a yard beyond an hour they will be eliminated from the race.

