Malta national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia has handed a recall to Ryan Camenzuli and Nikolai Muscat as the Italian finalised his squad ahead of the trip to Larnaca for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Cyprus.

The national team is stepping up their preparations ahead of their trip to Cyprus and on Saturday Mangia finalised his 23-man squad for Monday’s match following Friday’s disappointing 4-0 defeat to Slovenia at the National Stadium.

Mangia is sure to be without two players for the match in Cyprus, namely winger Joseph Mbong and striker Alex Satariano, who has now been drifted to the Malta U-21 squad.

