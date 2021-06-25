Nikolai Muscat has pledged his future with Gżira United after the young midfielder has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract, the Premier League club announced.

In a statement, the Maroons said that Muscat has also been promoted to the team vice-captain and are hopeful that he will develop into a future captain for the club.

“We are glad to announce that International Midfielder Nikolai Muscat signed a new 5 year contract with the club,” Gżira United said in a statement.

“We also would like to announce that Niki is the new Vice Captain of the team. The number 6 joined the Club in July 2017 from San Gwann and during these years played 99 matches scoring 7 goals.

