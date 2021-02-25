Valletta United made a huge statement of their ambitions for this season when they signed talented player Nikolai Zammit from Neptunes WPSC.

The 20-year-old has agreed to join the capital club on loan until the end of the season.

“Valletta United Waterpolo Club are pleased to announce the official loan agreement with Maltese Under 21 International Nikolai Zammit from Neptunes Waterpolo Club,” Valletta United said in a statement.

