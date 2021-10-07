Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, with nine virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment.

This is one more than on Wednesday, when there were eight COVID patients in hospital.

One patient is also in intensive care after six days of no admittances of patients with coronavirus.

Data provided by the Health Ministry on Facebook also shows that 15 patients recovered overnight, leaving a total of 271 active cases in the country.

Vaccination

A total of 834,543 vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 20,048 booster shots.

Any Maltese resident who is not yet vaccinated can receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting a walk-in vaccination centre set up at the University of Malta.

Residents in Gozo who do not want to cross islands to receive a vaccine can dial 145 to receive a vaccination appointment.