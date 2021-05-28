MALTA 17

SLOVENIA 4

The Malta Under 15 waterpolo national team put one foot into the European Championship finals after brushing aside Slovenia in their opening match from the qualifying tournament being played at the National Pool.

As the scoreline clearly shows, the Maltese youngsters were simply a cut above their opponents as they dominated the match from start to finish.

Jayden Cutajar was arguably the star performer of the team as he scored no less then nine goals on the day to give the home side an impressive start to the qualifying tournament.

